В Иране убиты шесть протестующих

Whoa! 300,000 March for democracy in Iran! Incredible! #IranProtest #SundayMorning #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/BQZuXDbh11— Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) December 31, 2017
Protesters in Iran chant: "Reformists, hardliners, your time is up."— Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) January 2, 2018
Many Iranians see the reformists in the same camp as the hardliners. They believe reformists gave them false hope with promises of reform to keep them quiet.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/I1iPUBxlpo
Protesters in Iran chant: "overthrow, overthrow, the clerics’ regime" and “death to the dictator.” #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/lI3kG2u7qu— Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) January 2, 2018