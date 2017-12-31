Rambler's Top100





В Иране убиты шесть протестующих 02.01 07:26   MIGnews.com

В Иране убиты шесть протестующих

По сообщениям из Ирана, минувшей ночью в ходе столкновений демонстрантов с полицией убиты минимум шесть человек.

Полиция расстреляла демонстрантов в провинции Исфахан. Демонстранты атаковали здание Фонда Рухаллы Хомейни, основателя исламской республики.

В городе Наджафабаде один из участников демонстрации открыл огонь по полиции из охотничьего ружья. Убит полицейский.

Протесты вновь вспыхнули в Тегеране. На всей территории Ирана вечером 1 января произошли крупные сбои с интернетом.










