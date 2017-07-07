Rambler's Top100





07.07 13:57   MIGnews.com

Леваки громят коммерческий квартал Гамбурга

"Антикапиталистический альянс" мобилизовал большое количество людей на демонстрацию против саммита большой Двадцатки в Гамбурге.

"Альянс" устроил демонстрацию под лозунгом "Добро Пожаловать в Ад" против "встречи буржуазных правительств, авторитарных режимов, государств -палачей и воинствующих военных блоков, каждый из которых продвигает глобальную эксплуатацию".

То, что продвигают организаторы "протестов" показано ниже на клипах, снятых в Гамбурге. Виноваты, конечно, не борцы с капитализмом, а полиция, которая, по утверждению либеральной прессы "спровоцировала" демонстрантов.














