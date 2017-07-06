Rambler's Top100





`Добро пожаловать в ад`: G20 встретили погромом 07.07 07:56   MIGnews.com

"Добро пожаловать в ад": G20 встретили погромом

В Гамбурге накануне саммита Большой Двадцатки были устроены массовые демонстрации протеста.

В мероприятии, названном “Добро пожаловать в ад” приняли участие около 12 тысяч человек.




В ходе последовавших беспорядков и стычек с полицией ранены 76 офицеров полиции и несколько демонстрантов.

Леваки, участвовавшие в демонстрации говорят, что саммит - “символ того, что неправильно с этим миром”.

Организаторы отменили марш после первых стычек с полицией, но демонстранты остались на улицах и продолжили массовые драки.

Сожжены несколько автомобилей, протестующие ослепили лазером пилота полицейского вертолета.




В Гамбурге в результате вспыхнувших беспорядков разгромлены два района.

Полиция объявила район, где проходит саммит “красной зоной”, запретной для демонстраций. Организаторы грозятся, что в следующем протесте - в пятницу и субботу примет участие 100 тысяч человек.




