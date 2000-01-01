В США из-за оползней погибли 13 человек

#CAstorm- With water levels receding, a vehicle is shown that was wrapped and tangled around a tree by the force of deadly flood waters and mudflow on Hot Springs Road in Montecito. In the background are homes that were completely destroyed. pic.twitter.com/w3lp7bokhf— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) 10 января 2018 г.
#CAstorm- A rainbow forms above Montecito while law enforcement and the curious survey the destruction on Hot Springs Road in Montecito. Deadly overnight mudflow and debris destroyed several homes in the area.
#CAstorm- A damaged home off Olive Mill Road in Montecito is shown with receding flood waters still flowing past, as SB County Sheriffs Deputies are staged to assist with rescue/recovery efforts if needed.