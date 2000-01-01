Rambler's Top100





В США из-за оползней погибли 13 человек

По последним данным, 13 человек погибли в результате схода оползней и наводнений в американском штате Калифорния.

Об этом в среду. 10 января сообщает телеканал CNN со ссылкой на представителей полиции округа Санта-Барбара (штат Калифорния).

По данным полиции Санта-Барбары, травмы получили минимум 25 человек. Полиция и пожарные спасли десятки человек, частично с воздуха. Тысячи жителей по требованию властей покинули разрушенные кварталы.



Спасатели ведут поисковые работы. Не исключено, что число погибших может вырасти.



Местные власти сообщили, что причиной оползней стали сильные дожди, последовавшие за многомесячной засухой.

Большинство погибших было найдено в городе Монтесито к югу от Санта-Барбары. Здесь повалены деревья, разрушены жилые дома, затоплены автомобильные дороги.

Дорога пригорода Санта-Барбары Монтесито сильно повреждена и заблокирована мусором и затоплена, сообщила местная полиция в Twitter.

В американских правоохранительных органах попросили автомобилистов воздержаться от поездок по данной автомагистрали.



Напомним, мощные ливни обрушились на Калифорнию в понедельник. Специалисты предупредили об опасности наводнений, схода оползней и селевых потоков в районах, которые недавно были охвачены грандиозными пожарами.

Власти штата призвали жителей опасных районов к эвакуации. Свои дома покинули более 20 тысяч человек.
