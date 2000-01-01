10.01 15:11 MIGnews.com

В США из-за оползней погибли 13 человек

#CAstorm- With water levels receding, a vehicle is shown that was wrapped and tangled around a tree by the force of deadly flood waters and mudflow on Hot Springs Road in Montecito. In the background are homes that were completely destroyed. pic.twitter.com/w3lp7bokhf — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) 10 января 2018 г.

#CAstorm- A rainbow forms above Montecito while law enforcement and the curious survey the destruction on Hot Springs Road in Montecito. Deadly overnight mudflow and debris destroyed several homes in the area. pic.twitter.com/R8wtVJ08dm — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) 10 января 2018 г.

#CAstorm- A damaged home off Olive Mill Road in Montecito is shown with receding flood waters still flowing past, as SB County Sheriffs Deputies are staged to assist with rescue/recovery efforts if needed. pic.twitter.com/TLLPDiLeRy — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) 10 января 2018 г.

По последним данным, 13 человек погибли в результате схода оползней и наводнений в американском штате Калифорния.Об этом в среду. 10 января сообщает телеканал CNN со ссылкой на представителей полиции округа Санта-Барбара (штат Калифорния).По данным полиции Санта-Барбары, травмы получили минимум 25 человек. Полиция и пожарные спасли десятки человек, частично с воздуха. Тысячи жителей по требованию властей покинули разрушенные кварталы.Спасатели ведут поисковые работы. Не исключено, что число погибших может вырасти.Местные власти сообщили, что причиной оползней стали сильные дожди, последовавшие за многомесячной засухой.Большинство погибших было найдено в городе Монтесито к югу от Санта-Барбары. Здесь повалены деревья, разрушены жилые дома, затоплены автомобильные дороги.Дорога пригорода Санта-Барбары Монтесито сильно повреждена и заблокирована мусором и затоплена, сообщила местная полиция в Twitter.В американских правоохранительных органах попросили автомобилистов воздержаться от поездок по данной автомагистрали.Напомним, мощные ливни обрушились на Калифорнию в понедельник. Специалисты предупредили об опасности наводнений, схода оползней и селевых потоков в районах, которые недавно были охвачены грандиозными пожарами.Власти штата призвали жителей опасных районов к эвакуации. Свои дома покинули более 20 тысяч человек.