Землетрясение в Мехико: рухнувшие небоскребы, сотни жертв

Mexico was struck by another devastating earthquake, this time near the capital. pic.twitter.com/sqZbyQTN3n — The Young Turks (@TheYoungTurks) September 20, 2017

Rescue workers search through rubble in Mexico City, after 7.1-magnitude earthquake toppled buildings in the capital https://t.co/114zXkOvJp pic.twitter.com/GJ7hwlfKvg — CNN (@CNN) September 20, 2017

Сильнейшеей землетрясение потрясло Мексику. Магнитуда землетрясения в центральной части страны составила 7,1 балла по шкале Рихтера.Десятки зданий рухнули или сильно повреждены в Мехико-Сити и близлежащих городах. Речь идет о катастрофе в одном из самых густонаселенных городов планеты. В Мехико-Сити живет 8,1 миллиона человек.Мэр города Мигель Ангел сообщил, что дома рухнули в 44 различных местах столицы.Землетрясение стало самым сильным после землетрясения 1985 года, когда погибли тысячи людей.По первоначальным данным, в Мехико и окружающих городах погибли 195 человек.Международный аэропорт в Мехико прекратил работу из-за отсутствия электричества.Большая часть Мехико построена на дне бывшего озера, и почва во время подземных толчков ведет себя как желатин, усиливая эффект воздействие землетрясений, эпицентр которых находится в сотнях километров от столицы.Федеральный министр внутренних дел Мигель Ангел Осорио Хонг заявил, что многие люди оказались в ловушке рухнувших зданий. Он пояснил, что поисково-спасательные работы замедлены из-за опасения того, что неустойчивые остатки зданий могут рухнуть.