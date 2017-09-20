Rambler's Top100





Землетрясение в Мехико: рухнувшие небоскребы, сотни жертв 20.09 07:06

Землетрясение в Мехико: рухнувшие небоскребы, сотни жертв

Сильнейшеей землетрясение потрясло Мексику. Магнитуда землетрясения в центральной части страны составила 7,1 балла по шкале Рихтера.

Десятки зданий рухнули или сильно повреждены в Мехико-Сити и близлежащих городах. Речь идет о катастрофе в одном из самых густонаселенных городов планеты. В Мехико-Сити живет 8,1 миллиона человек.













Мэр города Мигель Ангел сообщил, что дома рухнули в 44 различных местах столицы.

Землетрясение стало самым сильным после землетрясения 1985 года, когда погибли тысячи людей.

По первоначальным данным, в Мехико и окружающих городах погибли 195 человек.

Международный аэропорт в Мехико прекратил работу из-за отсутствия электричества.

Большая часть Мехико построена на дне бывшего озера, и почва во время подземных толчков ведет себя как желатин, усиливая эффект воздействие землетрясений, эпицентр которых находится в сотнях километров от столицы.

Федеральный министр внутренних дел Мигель Ангел Осорио Хонг заявил, что многие люди оказались в ловушке рухнувших зданий. Он пояснил, что поисково-спасательные работы замедлены из-за опасения того, что неустойчивые остатки зданий могут рухнуть.
