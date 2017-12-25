Rambler's Top100





NASA зафиксировало туманность, в виде рождественской звезды | Фото: Thinkstock26.12 22:20   MIGnews.com

NASA зафиксировало туманность в виде рождественской звезды

Космический телескоп Hubble зафиксировал туманность, похожую на рождественскую звезду. Об этом сообщили в Национальном Аэро Космическом Агентстве (NASA).

"Hubble нашел в космосе нечто, похожее на красочное праздничное украшение", — говорится в заявлении.

Glowing wisps of outpouring gas, lit up by a central star nearing the end of its life, looks like a colorful holiday ornament in space. This image, captured by our Hubble Space Telescope (@NASAHubble), shows the vivid blue and red hues of a planetary nebula that is located about 11,000 light-years from Earth. When a star ages and the red giant phase of its life comes to an end, it starts to eject layers of gas from its surface leaving behind a hot and compact white dwarf. Sometimes this ejection results in elegantly symmetric patterns of glowing gas, but this planetary nebula is much less structured. Planetary nebulae are one of the main ways in which elements heavier than hydrogen and helium are dispersed into space after their creation in the hearts of stars. Eventually some of this out-flung material may form new stars and planets. In this iamge, the vivid blue and red hues come from material including ionized oxygen and hydrogen glowing under the action of the fierce ultraviolet radiation from the still hot central star. Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA #nasa #space #hubble #spothubble #nebula #planetary #univese #solarsystem #telescope #lightyears #ornament #holidays #merrychristmas #blue #red #colorful #beautiful #pictureoftheday

Публикация от NASA (@nasa)



Ученые пояснили, что это изображение NGC 6326 — планетарной туманности с яркими потоками газа, которые освещены центральной звездой, которая умирает. Когда звезда стареет и так называемая "красная фаза" ее жизни заканчивается, она начинает выбрасывать газ со своей поверхности и остается горячий и компактный белый карлик.

"Яркие синие и красные оттенки происходят от материала, который включает ионизированный кислород и водород, которые светятся под действием жесткого ультрафиолетового излучения от еще горячей центральной звезды", — отметили астрономы.
