31.12 09:20

Иран: четвертый день протестов против аятолл

В Иране продолжаются массовые протесты против безработицы, роста стоимости жизни, и, в некоторых случаях - против власти аятолл.

Протесты идут по всей стране - от Мешхеда до Раста и охватили Тегеран.

К протестам присоединились студенты.

Зафиксированы несколько случаев атак против полиции и сил безопасности, поджоги полицейских машин и мотоциклов, а также постеров с портретом духовного лидера исламской республики аятоллы Хаменеи.

В сети есть видео на которых демонстранты скандируют: “Смерть Хаменеи!”, "Смерть диктатору!" Также слышны лозунги: “Уходите из Сирии, думайте о нас!” и “Не Газа и не Ливан - моя жизнь - в Иране!”

30 декабря по всей территории страны были отменены занятия и не ходили поезда. Власти заблокировали мессенджер Telegram, а также глушат сотовую телефонную связь в районах массовых беспорядков.

В ходе столкновений убиты шесть человек.

По неподтвержденной информации демонстранты установили контроль над городом Кашан, захватив административные здания и полицейскую станцию.


















