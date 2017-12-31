31.12 09:20 MIGnews.com

Иран: четвертый день протестов против аятолл

#Iran: Several members of the Iranian police surrendered & joined the protesters in Tehran tonight. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/xWPlqGjIYP — F. Jeffery 👁 (@Natsecjeff) December 31, 2017

Tearing it down: Large crowd cheers as protesters deface large banner of Supreme Leader Khamenei. This is an illegal act in Iran which carries the death penalty. #IranianProtests #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/nPIggXz4gy — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 31, 2017

The crowds are growing bigger. In Khorramabad (western Iran), protesters chant “We don't want an Islamic republic!" and “Down with the dictator!” #IranProtests #IranianProtests pic.twitter.com/pJ8Mm9Z6d6 — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 31, 2017

Protesters in Iran set fire to a poster of Khomeini (Former Supreme Religious Leader of #Iran and the leader of the Islamic Revolution in 1979)#IranProtests #تظاهرات_سراسرى #يحدث_الان_في_ايران #متحد_شویم #IranProtest pic.twitter.com/uSr04mx2JK — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) December 31, 2017

One Palestinian girl who kicked and slapped Israeli soldiers and she was arrested, has turned the world media over & they called her a hero.



Women in Iran are beaten, the police in #iran murder demonstrators, where is the double face world ? pic.twitter.com/GliYoiJHhR — Yanki יענקי פרבר (@yankifarber) December 31, 2017

В Иране продолжаются массовые протесты против безработицы, роста стоимости жизни, и, в некоторых случаях - против власти аятолл.Протесты идут по всей стране - от Мешхеда до Раста и охватили Тегеран.К протестам присоединились студенты.Зафиксированы несколько случаев атак против полиции и сил безопасности, поджоги полицейских машин и мотоциклов, а также постеров с портретом духовного лидера исламской республики аятоллы Хаменеи.В сети есть видео на которых демонстранты скандируют: “Смерть Хаменеи!”, "Смерть диктатору!" Также слышны лозунги: “Уходите из Сирии, думайте о нас!” и “Не Газа и не Ливан - моя жизнь - в Иране!”30 декабря по всей территории страны были отменены занятия и не ходили поезда. Власти заблокировали мессенджер Telegram, а также глушат сотовую телефонную связь в районах массовых беспорядков.В ходе столкновений убиты шесть человек.По неподтвержденной информации демонстранты установили контроль над городом Кашан, захватив административные здания и полицейскую станцию.