Rambler's Top100





Опросы




Nakonu.com







Vogue выставил на обложку 73-летнюю модель | Фото: David Shankbone/Flickr08.10 02:17   MIGnews.com

Vogue выставил на обложку 73-летнюю модель

Американская актриса и супермодель Лорен Хаттон опять оказалась на на обложке октябрьского Vogue Italia - в этот раз в платье от Valentino. Ей уже не привыкать - за свою жизнь Лорен попадала на главную страницу ведущего глянца планеты более 30 раз, из них - 27 раз американский Vogue и 13 раз издания в других странах. Но этот раз особенный.

Sneak peek to our October issue 🔥 È sempre oggi 🔥 on Newsstands tomorrow October 5th🔥 The legendary Lauren Hutton 🔥🔥 in Valentino @maisonvalentino by Steven Klein @stevenkleinstudio styled by Patti Wilson @patti_wilson 🔥 #TheTimelessIssue #TimelessVogueItalia 🔥 Exclusively today on @WWD Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @gb65 ✨✨ Casting @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis Models Lauren Hutton and Diego Villarreal @ddiegovillarreal @ Soul Artist Management Hair Ward @ward_hair @ The Wall Group. Hair pieces Helena Collection Wigs @helenawigs Make-up Kabuki @kabukinyc @ (www.kabukimagic.com) Manicure Yuko Tsuchihashi @yukotsuchihashi @ Susan Price NYC Set designer Stefan Beckman @stefanbeckman @ Exposure NY on set Viewfinders✨✨✨

Публикация от Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia)


Она стала самой возрастной моделью, которая когда-либо попадала на обложку журнала - через месяц Лорен исполнится 74 года. И не спроста - выпуск посвящен женщинам старше 60 лет и получил название "Выпуск на все времена".

Предыдущий "возрастной" рекорд принадлежал "королеве рок-н-ролла" Тине Тернер, который она установила в 2013 году - Vogue Germany опубликовал ее снимок на обложке, когда было 73 лет и 4 месяца.

В опубликованном заявлении Лорен Хаттон назвала свое появление именно на этой обложке журнала "самым важным" из всех, что у нее были до этого.
Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
01:19
Футболист Уэйн Руни приступил к покраске скамеек
00:29
Чем полезен отказ от интимной близости?
23:34
В Дании нашли части тела погибшей журналистки Ким Уолл
22:22
Крышки канализационных люков разыграли в лотерею
21:58
Израиль выделит 7 млн. шекелей на борьбу с бойкотом
21:40
Швейцария. Беженец пытался зарезать полицейских
21:15
Будет ли Евросоюз молча наблюдать за распятием Каталонии?
19:52
Въезд в толпу в Лондоне - не теракт
18:00
Клоунада в Израиле продолжается: задержаны еще 7 шутников
17:37
Машина въехала в толпу в центре Лондона
17:28
Иран: Даже 10 Трампов не лишат нас выгоды от ядерной сделки
16:46
Из-за ортодоксов в Иерусалиме отменили Неделю космоса
15:51
Первая леди США надела слишком откровенный наряд
15:01
Норвегия не поддерживает запрет ядерного оружия
Новости партнеров
Новости партнеров
Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus