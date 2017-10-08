Rambler's Top100





Опросы




Nakonu.com







Dove удалила расистскую рекламу мыла 10.10 05:38   MIGnews.com

Dove удалила расистскую рекламу мыла

Пользователи Сети раскритиковали компанию Dove и даже призвали к ее бойкоту за откровенно расистскую рекламы своего жидкого мыла.

Так, на Facebook-странице компании было опубликовано изображение, на котором темнокожая девушка, снимая с себя футболку, превращается в светлокожую.

И хотя Dove удалила пост, пользователи оказались шустрее.


Внимание руководства компании обратили на то, что подобная реклама уже существовала в середине XX века, когда расизм в США считался нормой, и что за Dove подобное замечают уже не впервые.




В ответ на критику Dove была вынуждена принести извинения. Руководство заверило в том, что хотело никого обидеть.


Поделиться
Все по теме
Комментарии
Все за 24 часа
Лента новостей
04:12
Можно ли сломать автомат Калашникова?  
03:04
В Китае под ногами туристов треснул стеклянный мост  
02:10
Австралия: Крокодилы перестали бояться человека
01:43
Французский актер Жан Рошфор скончался на 88-м году жизни
00:47
3500 долларов за... плавки
23:18
SpaceX запустила Falcon 9 со спутниками
22:27
Смартфоны научат определять ВИЧ
21:34
"Нетаниягу обманывает поселенцев"
21:06
Израильский кролик-баскетболист попал в Книгу Гиннеса  
20:25
Дания запретит "мусульманские покрывала"
19:53
Иран блокирует навигатор Waze - "потому что израильский"
19:48
В Лос-Анджелесе установили памятник актёру Антону Ельчину
19:31
Триумф Израиля в дзюдо: 3 золота, серебро и бронза
19:20
СМИ: Огромный астероид может упасть на Землю через три дня
Новости партнеров
Новости партнеров
Знакомства
Мы на Facebook



Рейтинг@Mail.ru   Rambler's Top100   bigmir)net TOP 100  
система Orphus