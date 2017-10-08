Dove удалила расистскую рекламу мыла

We strongly condemn this racist campaign by @Dove & note with concern that this is not the first time they've been called out for racism. pic.twitter.com/28FEazUprx— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) October 8, 2017
#Dove shame on u. Best eg of how Racism taught in our society. Lets fight against #Rupert & other #wmcpaidmedia who r spreading racism😠😡 pic.twitter.com/XTfplBnx1O— Garth Chait (@Garth_chait) October 9, 2017
You have done it in the past.🙄 pic.twitter.com/qaGG10bePw— Nonhlanhla Mabhena (@N0n0zA) October 7, 2017
An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.— Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017