10.10 05:38 MIGnews.com

Dove удалила расистскую рекламу мыла

We strongly condemn this racist campaign by @Dove & note with concern that this is not the first time they've been called out for racism. pic.twitter.com/28FEazUprx — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) October 8, 2017

#Dove shame on u. Best eg of how Racism taught in our society. Lets fight against #Rupert & other #wmcpaidmedia who r spreading racism😠😡 pic.twitter.com/XTfplBnx1O — Garth Chait (@Garth_chait) October 9, 2017

You have done it in the past.🙄 pic.twitter.com/qaGG10bePw — Nonhlanhla Mabhena (@N0n0zA) October 7, 2017

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

Пользователи Сети раскритиковали компанию Dove и даже призвали к ее бойкоту за откровенно расистскую рекламы своего жидкого мыла.Так, на Facebook-странице компании было опубликовано изображение, на котором темнокожая девушка, снимая с себя футболку, превращается в светлокожую.И хотя Dove удалила пост, пользователи оказались шустрее.Внимание руководства компании обратили на то, что подобная реклама уже существовала в середине XX века, когда расизм в США считался нормой, и что за Dove подобное замечают уже не впервые.В ответ на критику Dove была вынуждена принести извинения. Руководство заверило в том, что хотело никого обидеть.