Израильские дзюдоисты завоевали еще две медали в ОАЭ

BOOM! ISRAELI Judoka and Olympic Bronze medalist Or Sasson wins his opening bout at #JudoAbuDhabi2017 in some style... pic.twitter.com/APj7dN3mGP

WATCH-DISGRACEFUL.

ISRAELI Tal Flicker presented with his gold medal at #JudoAbuDhabi2017 without Israeli anthem or flag. Nice to see Tal singing something and I'm guessing it's the #Hatikvah@Ostrov_A pic.twitter.com/RzwGdn0Bh8