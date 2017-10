Стали известны лауреаты Нобелевской премии по химии

04.10 19:26 MIGnews.com

BREAKING NEWS The 2017 #NobelPrize in Chemistry is awarded to Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank & Richard Henderson. pic.twitter.com/RUZSnArJHO

Cryo-EM makes it possible to portray biomolecules after freezing them very fast (vitrification method) so its natural shape is preserved. pic.twitter.com/SXgeAVUk24