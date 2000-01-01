19.07 23:53 MIGnews.com

В Вашингтоне "утопился" робот-охранник

It's a fun day here at @gmmb. The super high-tech security robot at our office complex has had a mishap. pic.twitter.com/nhRshrJA9w — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) 17 июля 2017 г.

Our D.C. office building got a security robot. It drowned itself.



We were promised flying cars, instead we got suicidal robots. pic.twitter.com/rGLTAWZMjn — Bilal Farooqui (@bilalfarooqui) 17 июля 2017 г.

It's ok security robot. It's a stressful job, we've all been there. pic.twitter.com/LQbnntbCRm — ✨💖 Sparkle Ops 💖✨ (@SparkleOps) 17 июля 2017 г.

Робот-охранник Knightscope K5, работающий в одном из офисных центров Сан-Франциско в США по неизвестным причинам рухнул в фонтан и утонул. Об этом сообщило издание The Verge, иронизируя, что K5, по всей видимости, не любил свою работу.Их точку зрения разделили и пользователи Сети."Веселый денек в @gmmb. В нашем офисном комплексе случился инцидент с супертехнологичным роботом-охранником", - поделился Грег Пинело."В наш вашингтонский офис привезли робота-охранника. Он утопился. Нам обещали летающие машины, а взамен мы получили суицидальных роботов", - пишет Биляль Фаруки."Все хорошо, робот-охранник. Это напряженная работа, мы все через это проходили", - шутит Sparkle Ops.Робота K-5 разработал стартап Knightscope. Робот К-5 умеет прогнозировать и предотвращать преступления. Как рассказали представители компании, робота доставили в торговый центр неделю назад. В данный момент они проводят расследование и пытаются понять, что произошло с К-5.