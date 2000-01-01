Rambler's Top100





В Вашингтоне "утопился" робот-охранник

Робот-охранник Knightscope K5, работающий в одном из офисных центров Сан-Франциско в США по неизвестным причинам рухнул в фонтан и утонул. Об этом сообщило издание The Verge, иронизируя, что K5, по всей видимости, не любил свою работу.

Их точку зрения разделили и пользователи Сети.



"Веселый денек в @gmmb. В нашем офисном комплексе случился инцидент с супертехнологичным роботом-охранником", - поделился Грег Пинело.



"В наш вашингтонский офис привезли робота-охранника. Он утопился. Нам обещали летающие машины, а взамен мы получили суицидальных роботов", - пишет Биляль Фаруки.


"Все хорошо, робот-охранник. Это напряженная работа, мы все через это проходили", - шутит Sparkle Ops.

Робота K-5 разработал стартап Knightscope. Робот К-5 умеет прогнозировать и предотвращать преступления. Как рассказали представители компании, робота доставили в торговый центр неделю назад. В данный момент они проводят расследование и пытаются понять, что произошло с К-5.
